Area High School Teams Make Soccer Semifinals, Finals Friday and Saturday

The semifinal and final rounds of the UIL Soccer State Championships are underway in Georgetown Thursday through Saturday and several local teams have a shot at a state title.

Local teams still alive in the semis and finals are below including information on matchups and game times. Brackets can be seen here.

4A GIRL'S FINAL: CELINA VS MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE

At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Celina Bobcats (27-1-1) will play the defending Class 4A State Champion Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (21-3-3) in a state championship final. Celina advanced to the final after beating Boerne 3-0 in the UIL Semifinal. Heritage advanced after beating Lumberton 4-1.

5A GIRL'S SEMIFINAL: MAGNOLIA FALLS TO FRISCO WAKELAND

Thursday morning, with goals by McKenna Jenkins, Katy Gregson, and Dayleigh Bos, Frisco Wakeland's girl's team beat Magnolia 3-0 to advance to the state final. Wakeland will face the winner of the Grapevine-Boerne Champion match in the final. Box Score

5A GIRL'S SEMIFINAL: GRAPEVINE VS BOERNE CHAMPION

At noon Thursday, the Grapevine Mustangs (21-2-1) will play the Boerne Champion Chargers (20-3-3) in a semifinal match. Grapevine advanced to the semifinal round on April 9 after beating Colleyville Heritage 4-2 in the UIL Regional Final. Champion advanced after beating Dripping Springs in a shootout. The winner advances to Saturday's state 5A final against Wakeland.

5A GIRL'S SOCCER FINAL: FRISCO WAKELAND VS TBD

After beating Magnolia in the semifinal, Frisco Wakeland will face the winner of the Grapevine-Boerne Champion match Saturday at 11 a.m.

6A GIRL'S SOCCER SEMIFINAL: FB RIDGE POINT VS ROCKWALL

At 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Rockwall Yellow Jackets (21-3-2) will play the Fort Bend Ridge Point Panthers (26-0) for a shot at the state title. The winner will advance to the 6A final and play the winner of the Carroll-Westlake match at 4 p.m. Saturday.

6A GIRL'S SOCCER SEMIFINAL: SOUTHLAKE CARROLL VS AUSTIN WESTLAKE

At noon Friday, the Southlake Carroll Dragons (20-1-4) will play the Austin Westlake Chaparrals (20-3) for a shot at the state title. The winner will advance to the 6A final and play the winner of the Rockwall-Ridge Point match at 4 p.m. Saturday.

4A BOY'S SOCCER FINAL: BOERNE VS CELINA

At 2:30 p.m. Friday, the defending Class 4A State Champion Boerne Greyhounds (25-2-1) will face the Celina Bobcats (21-3-1) in the 4A boy's state final. Boerne advanced to the final on a 7-1 win over Stafford while Celina advanced after beating Stephenville 5-2.

5A BOY'S SOCCER SEMIFINAL: TRIMBLE TECH VS. FRISCO WAKELAND

Thursday night, the Trimble Tech High School Bulldogs will hit the pitch at Georgetown ISD's Birkelbach Field at 7:30 p.m. for a semifinal match against the defending Class 5A State Champion Frisco Wakeland Wolverines. Trimble Tech (23-3-3) advanced to the semifinal round last Saturday after winning their UIL Regional Final soccer match against the Grapevine Mustangs 3-2. Frisco Wakeland (22-4-1) advanced after toppling Frisco Lone Star 5-3. The winner advances to Saturday's state 5A final.

6A BOY'S SOCCER SEMIFINAL: KATY SEVEN LAKES VS PLANO

The Plano Wildcats (19-4-3) have a semifinal matchup on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Katy Seven Lakes Spartans (20-1-3). Plano slipped past Keller 2-1 last week to advance to the semifinal round. Seven Lakes advanced after beating Cypress Creek 3-2.

SEMIFINALS, FINALS TICKETING INFO

Tickets are available for purchase online starting at $15 for a single game and $35 for all-tournament.

For more information on the tournament schedule, maps, or to buy tickets, visit the UIL State Soccer Tournament website, https://www.uiltexas.org/soccer/state.

