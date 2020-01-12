AP Source: Rangers, Frazier Reach Agreement on $5M Deal

A person familiar with the deal says the Texas Rangers have agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract with third baseman Todd Frazier.

The deal with Frazier is pending a successful physical. Frazier will make $3.5 million this season. The deal also includes a club option for 2021 with a $1.5 million buyout.

Third base is one of the primary needs for the Rangers, who lost out on their pursuit of free agent Anthony Rendon when he signed with the division rival Los Angeles Angels. Frazier could also play first base, and adds a right-handed hitter to the Texas lineup.