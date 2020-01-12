AP Source: Rangers, Frazier Reach Agreement on $5M Deal

Rangers

Todd Frazier hit .251 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI for the Mets in 2019

By Stephen Hawkins

Todd Frazier #21 of the New York Mets in action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Sep. 7, 2019 in New York City. The Phillies defeated the Mets 5-0.
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A person familiar with the deal says the Texas Rangers have agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract with third baseman Todd Frazier.

The deal with Frazier is pending a successful physical. Frazier will make $3.5 million this season. The deal also includes a club option for 2021 with a $1.5 million buyout.

Third base is one of the primary needs for the Rangers, who lost out on their pursuit of free agent Anthony Rendon when he signed with the division rival Los Angeles Angels. Frazier could also play first base, and adds a right-handed hitter to the Texas lineup.

