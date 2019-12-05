Antwaun Woods Arrested on Drug Charges, Tampering With Evidence

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested Tuesday night by Frisco police and is now facing several charges, including drug possession and tampering with evidence.

According to an arrest affidavit, Frisco police officer Blake Simmons stopped Woods for a traffic violation Tuesday night after he said he saw him speeding and changing lanes without a signal.

The officer said he had to catch up to the driver in heavy traffic and that after he turned on his overhead lights it took some time for the driver to stop saying, "it was obvious to Officer Simmons that the driver of the vehicle delayed the stop for some time for a reason, so the vehicle was approached with caution."

In the arrest report, Simmons said as he began to talk with Woods and that he noticed he had glassy eeys and a "delayed response to simple questions" and that there was a "very strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle."

Simmons asked Woods how much marijuana there was in the vehicle and, after about 10 seconds, he replied, "a little bit." When Simmons said he'd find all that was in the vehicle and that it was best to be up front about it, Woods said there was going to be a little more than just a little bit.

Woods was asked to step out of the vehicle, which he did, and then consented to a search of the SUV. Inside, police said, a half full bottle of water was found with a small joint floating inside. In a partially-opened backpack, police said they found two Mason jars full of marijuana, a small gold cylinder containing marijuana and other drug paraphrenalia.

Six pills, said to be vitamin D, were also found in the car and confiscated to be tested at a lab.

Simmons asked Woods about the joint found in the water bottle and he replied that he was smoking the cigarette and put it in the water bottle when he realized he was being pulled over because he was "just trying to do right."

The seized drugs were weighed in the property room and totaled 2.07 ounces. Woods was charged with possession of marijuana over 2 ounces and less than 4 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence for trying to hide the cigarette during the traffic stop.

Woods was booked into the Frisco City Jail and was freed after posting bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Woods, a first-string defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys who is struggling to stay healthy while battling a knee injury, could be subject to punishment under the league's personal conduct policy. Woods missed last week's game against the Bills, did not practice this week and has already been ruled out for this Thursday's game against the Bears.

NBC 5 reached out to the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL and we have not received a reply.



Woods had no comment Thursday.

No other information about Woods' case has been released.

In November, NBC 5 talked with David Irving, a former Cowboys player who walked away from a lucrative career in the NFL after two failed drug tests. Irving said smoking marijuana provided the same relief from pain as pills prescribed by the league without potentially dangerous side effects.



Of marijuana use in the NFL, Irving alleged, "Eighty-five percent of us, on each team, not just players, players and staff indulge. I've been around it. It's not just the Cowboys, it's everywhere you go, it's been that way since college, really."