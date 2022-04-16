Angels Issue IBB With Bases Loaded, Beat Rangers 9-6

Angels manager Joe Maddon ordered the second bases-loaded intentional walk of his career and only the third in the majors since at least 1950, and Shohei Ohtani homered twice to lead Los Angeles past the Texas Rangers 9-6 on Friday night.

Corey Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton’s free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then managing the Tampa Bay Rays against the Rangers.

The intentional pass of Seager gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning with Austin Warren (1-0) in the mound. Texas scored twice more in the inning, but the Angels got five runs in the fifth, including Ohtani’s two-run homer. Last year’s MVP also led off the game with a long ball, his first homer and RBI of the season.

Kolby Allard (0-1), who made 17 starts last season, gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings as the third of seven Texas pitchers in a bullpen game. The Angels hit five homers.