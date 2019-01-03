World's Largest Baseball Convention Comes to Grapevine

A detail of baseballs is seen through netting of a basket.

The world's largest baseball convention is taking place at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine.

More than 6,000 coaches are expected at the 75th Annual American Baseball Coaches Association Convention Thursday through Sunday.

The convention includes the ABCA Trade Show and Expo Theater as well as committee and divisional meetings as well as workshops for new coaches.

The ABCA Trade Show will feature more than 300 companies showing off the latest baseball equipment and products as well as coaching and training gear, machines, technology and apparel.

Along with the divisional meetings where current issues will be discussed and voted on. NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association (CCCAA & NWAC), High School, Youth and Travel Baseball coaches will have meetings.

The ABCA Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will be inducted on Friday night during the ABCA/Diamond Hall of Fame Banquet.