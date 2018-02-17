WATCH: 'Mr. GS' Goes for 3rd Giant Slalom Gold

U.S. Alpine skier Ted Ligety earned his first World Cup title in Pyeongchang and is hoping his familiarity on the slopes will help him bring home a gold medal. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

There’s a reason they call Ted Ligety Mr. GS. He’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the giant slalom, and he’s won three world titles. If he’s going to wind up on the podium in Pyeongchang, this is the event where it’s most likely to happen.

Of course, Mr. GS won all those medals and titles before a bad crash in 2016. He was sidelined for over a year recovering from an injured knee and back surgery. Now, at age 33, he’s trying to show he’s still one of the world’s best.

So far in Pyeongchang, he finished fifth in the Alpine combined, and he skied off the course in the super G.

For Ligety to win gold, he’ll have to beat one his longtime rival and friend, Austria’s Marcel Hirscher. Hirscher won an unprecedented sixth straight overall World Cup title last season, and his 55th World Cup victory in the giant slalom in January. He won the first Olympic gold medal earlier this week, in the Alpine combined.

Men's giant slalom competition begins Saturday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. ET.