UNT Reveals New Court Design

The University of North Texas' Athletic Department revealed the Super Pit's new basketball court design for the 2019-2020 season, picked by fans.

With over 6,500 online and social media votes cast, the "Diving Eagle" design won nearly 54% of the fan vote.

UNT officials said they are very thankful for the participation in their fan poll. They received a significant number of comments and ideas that may lead to some small modifications to the final Diving Eagle design to be unveiled later this fall.