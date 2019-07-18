UNT Reveals New Court Design - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

UNT Reveals New Court Design

By Kaitlin Griffin

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    UNT Reveals New Court Design
    UNT's new basketball court design

    The University of North Texas' Athletic Department revealed the Super Pit's new basketball court design for the 2019-2020 season, picked by fans.

    With over 6,500 online and social media votes cast, the "Diving Eagle" design won nearly 54% of the fan vote.

    UNT officials said they are very thankful for the participation in their fan poll. They received a significant number of comments and ideas that may lead to some small modifications to the final Diving Eagle design to be unveiled later this fall.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices