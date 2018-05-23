UNT Residence Hall Named After 'Mean' Joe Greene

Pro Football Hall of Famer "Mean" Joe Greene talks with NBC 5 sports director Newy Scruggs about how emotional entering the Hall of Fame and what may lie ahead for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when he enters this summer. (Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017)

“Mean” Joe Greene is making another mark at the University of North Texas, almost 50 years after he played football there.

After the “Mean Green” football team was named after Joe, next is a residence hall after him as well.

The Board of Regents has unanimously voted for the new 500-bed hall to be named "Joe Greene Hall."

Greene is considered to be one of the best defensive linemen to ever play at UNT. He played football for the college from 1966 until 1968. The Pittsburgh Steelers then selected Greene with the fourth overall pick in the 1969 NFL draft.

Students can move into the building in Fall 2019, UNT tweeted.