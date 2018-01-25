Two North Texas Natives on NFL's Top Rookie Jersey List

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a play in the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The NFL has released the top-selling jersey list for rookies for the 2017 season, and North Texas is well-represented.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, a former Arlington Martin and Texas A&M star, ranks 15th on the list.

Garrett, who was the top-pick in the NFL Draft last spring, finished the season with seven sacks as a rookie in 2017.

Meanwhile, former Hebron High School and LSU safety Jamal Adams's New York Jets uniform came in ninth. Adams was taken sixth overall in the draft, and finished his rookie year with the Jets with 83 tackles, two sacks and an interception.