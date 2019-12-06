Former quarterback Troy Aikman had some critical words for the Dallas Cowboys after their 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.

"I don’t know how you come back from this, I really don’t. … When you have a performance like that but say, 'hey we’re still alive. We'll go play this week against the Rams and it’s all in front of us.' I don’t think the players hear that," Troy Aikman said as a commentator on Thursday Night Football. "I wouldn’t hear it if I were them and this is on the players as much as it is on the coaches. They’ve got to be better."

Now the Cowboys are 6-7 with their third straight loss. Earlier this week, Aikman said Jason Garrett has done a good job in a tough position, and that the way the organization is run can be detriment to the team.

The season is in trouble but the biggest reason for optimism is the rest of the NFC East.

"I don't know how it is, we're still in the leader for our division," Dak Prescott said. "Got to be thankful for that, but we can't hang our hat on that. We have to figure out our issues now, fix them and get better."