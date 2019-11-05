The Star to Host Inaugural Madden Cup Championship

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Madden Club Championship in the Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The event will be the culmination of a free party celebrating the NFL's Salute to Service month, which honors all current and former military service men and women.

The Madden Club Championship presented by Spire will be the first-ever live Madden event hosted by the Dallas Cowboys.

The event will showcase two semifinal games and the championship game on the 2,270-square-foot video board at Tostitos Championship Plaza. The top four players remaining from over 6,700 participants, the most in the NFL, will participate in the championship, and the winner will be flown to the EA Studios to compete for a $700,000 prize.

The Madden Club Championship will be streamed live on www.dallascowboys.com.

The tournament will also feature former Cowboys players Barry Church and Danny McCray facing off against two National Guard members. Additional alumni like Darren Woodson, Charles Haley, and Drew Pearson will be in attendance as well.

The public is invited to attend the festivities at Tostitos Championship Plaza and The Star District beginning at 6 p.m. The event will feature appearances by Dallas Cowboys alumni and performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue.

The First Calvary Band from Fort Hood, Military Enlistment Ceremonies, and an additional 500 Army National Guard members from Fort Hood and Fort Worth will also be in attendance. Military service members and their families may take advantage of a special VIP section and special discounts at restaurants and shops in The Star District.

Admission and parking are free.

Activities and appearances are subject to change.