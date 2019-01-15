Texas Rangers Hall of Famer John Wetteland Arrested for Child Sex Abuse - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Rangers Hall of Famer John Wetteland Arrested for Child Sex Abuse

Wetteland joined the Rangers as a pitcher in 1996

By Holley Ford

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Denton County Sheriff's Department/NBC 5
    John Karl Wetteland, 52, was booked into the Denton County Jail Monday, charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under 14.

    Texas Rangers Hall of Fame pitcher John Wetteland has been arrested in Denton County and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

    Wetteland, 52, who lives in Trophy Club, was booked into the Denton County Jail Monday and posted a $25,000 bond later that day.

    Investigators haven't released any details about the allegation or Wetteland's relationship to his accuser.

    Wetteland joined the Rangers as a pitcher in 1996. During his four years with the team he set a team record of 150 saves.

    His final game was on Sept. 20, 2000, and he retired at age 33 after his Rangers contract expired during the 2000 offseason.

    He was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2005.

    According to a report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, Wetteland coached baseball and taught Bible studies at Liberty Christian School in Argyle after retiring from baseball, but apparently has no connection to the school at this time.  

    Wetteland and his wife divorced in 2015. They have four children.

