PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 17: Austin Jackson #16 of the San Francisco Giants reacts to a strike out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers have acquired Denton-native Austin Jackson, Cory Gearrin and Jason Bahr from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Jackson, a Denton Ryan High School alum, was drafted in the 8th round by the New York Yankees in 2005. He spent the first five seasons of his career playing center field for the Detroit Tigers, before bouncing around with the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and White Sox, Cleveland Indians and San Francisco Giants.

Jackson is a career .274 hitter, batting .242 with 14 walks in 59 games this season.

Cory Gearrin, who was drafted in the 4th round of the 2007 draft by the Atlanta Braves, is a right-handed reliever.

Gearrin has posted a 4.2 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 35 appearances this season.