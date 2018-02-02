FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 24: A view as the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Just hours after a former Texas Christian University football player filed a lawsuit against the university and Big XII Conference, there has been a countersuit.

TCU filed a motion to be removed from the lawsuit filed by former Horned Frogs wide receiver Kolby Listenbee.

The 2015 graduate claims in his lawsuit he was forced to play injured and was given steroids and pain medication rather than proper rest. The lawsuit names head coach Gary Patterson, former offensive coordinator Doug Meacham and other coaches for rushing him from injury too soon.

He is asking for damages in excess of $1 million.

TCU contends Listenbee was treated by doctors who were not employees, but rather contractors who should be sued individually.

In a statement Thursday, the TCU Athletics Department said:

"As a practice, Texas Christian University does not comment on the specifics of pending litigation. However, TCU takes tremendous pride in its long-standing tradition of excellence in providing a positive experience for its student-athletes, especially in the areas of care, prevention and rehabilitation of athletic injuries."

Listenbee was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was cut in June 2017.

He was signed by the Indianapolis Colts to a futures contract Jan. 1, but that's no guarantee of making the team or making a salary.