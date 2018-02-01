Former TCU Football Player Sues School Over Alleged Abuse

A former Texas Christian University football player is suing the university and the Big XII Conference, claiming harassment and abuse. (Published 3 hours ago)

A former Texas Christian University football player is suing the university and the Big XII Conference, claiming harassment and abuse.

Former Horned Frogs wide receiver Kolby Listenbee claims in the suit he was forced to play injured and was given steroids and pain medication.

The lawsuit names head coach Gary Patterson, former offensive coordinator Doug Meacham and other coaches for rushing him from injury too soon.

Listenbee alleges that the injections of steroids and pain medications, lack of rest due to harassment and abuse from the coaching staff, and strenuous play of football caused his pelvic cartilage to damage to the point where a metal plate had to be inserted to fuse the bones, essentially ending his chances at the NFL career that he would have had.

Listenbee's lawsuit is asking for $1 million.

In a statement to NBC 5, the TCU Athletics Department said:

"As a practice, Texas Christian University does not comment on the specifics of pending litigation. However, TCU takes tremendous pride in its long-standing tradition of excellence in providing a positive experience for its student-athletes, especially in the areas of care, prevention and rehabilitation of athletic injuries."

Listenbee was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was cut in June 2017.

He was signed by the Indianapolis Colts to a futures contract Jan. 1.