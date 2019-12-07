Student Wins $100,000 at Halftime of Big 12 Title Game

A TCU student who is the first person in her family to attend a four-year university won $100,000 during the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Jazlyn Rodriguez Hernandez, who is from Denver, was among 20 finalists who had 30 seconds to throw the most footballs through a giant Dr Pepper soda can on the field at halftime of the game.
To reach the final round, contestants submitted a video to explain how the money would impact their lives.
Hernandez is studying comparative race and ethics at TCU.