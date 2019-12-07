Student Wins $100,000 at Halftime of Big 12 Title Game - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Student Wins $100,000 at Halftime of Big 12 Title Game

Published 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Student Wins $100,000 at Halftime of Big 12 Title Game
    Brandon Wade/AP Images for Dr Pepper
    Jazlyn Rodriguez Hernandez wins $100,000 at Big 12 Championship thanks to Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

    A TCU student who is the first person in her family to attend a four-year university won $100,000 during the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

    Jazlyn Rodriguez Hernandez, who is from Denver, was among 20 finalists who had 30 seconds to throw the most footballs through a giant Dr Pepper soda can on the field at halftime of the game.

    To reach the final round, contestants submitted a video to explain how the money would impact their lives.

    Hernandez is studying comparative race and ethics at TCU.

    Top Sports Photos: Messi Wins 6th Ballon d'Or, More

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Messi Wins 6th Ballon d'Or, More
    Francois Mori/AP

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices