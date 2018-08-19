Saturday's thunderstorm that delayed the start of the Rangers game by more than two hours and nearly blew the tarp off the field caused a little more significant damage to the construction site of the team's new stadium.

Rangers officials confirmed damage to free-standing rebar being used to form a wall in the Northwest corner of the stadium. Construction crews were on hand Sunday to start removing the debris as officials further evaluated the damage. A Rangers spokesperson said the damage is not expected to impact the construction schedule. While the incident may create a setback in the construction of that specific area of the stadium, crews can work instead on other areas. The new stadium, which will feature a retractable roof is scheduled to open for the start of the 2020 season.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

