Saturday's thunderstorm that delayed the start of the Rangers game by more than two hours and nearly blew the tarp off the field caused a little more significant damage to the construction site of the team's new stadium.
Rangers officials confirmed damage to free-standing rebar being used to form a wall in the Northwest corner of the stadium. Construction crews were on hand Sunday to start removing the debris as officials further evaluated the damage. A Rangers spokesperson said the damage is not expected to impact the construction schedule. While the incident may create a setback in the construction of that specific area of the stadium, crews can work instead on other areas. The new stadium, which will feature a retractable roof is scheduled to open for the start of the 2020 season.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.