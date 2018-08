During one of his weekly conversations, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones tells NBC 5 partner 105.3 The Fan's G-Bag Nation he isn't aware of any future trouble concerning pass rusher Randy Gregory, however, he admits that the club wouldn't hear anything until the NFL notified them. (Published 2 hours ago)

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones isn't aware of any future trouble concerning pass rusher Randy Gregory, however, he admits that the club wouldn't hear anything until the NFL notified them.

During his appearance with the GBAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about Jason La Canfora's tweet where he said that he's "hearing there could be more trouble ahead for Randy Gregory."

