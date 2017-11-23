Stars Recall Julius Honka, Reassign McKenna, McKenzie to Texas

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 21: Julius Honka #6 of the Dallas Stars plays against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on September 21, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Julius Honka from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The team has also reassigned goaltender Mike McKenna and left wing Curtis McKenzie to Texas.



Honka, 21, has appeared in six games with Dallas during the 2017-18 season, recording six shots on goal, three hits and five blocked shots while averaging 14:58 time on ice per game. In eight games with Texas, he has produced 11 shots and four penalty minutes.



The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Jyvaskyla, Finland was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (14th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.



McKenna, 34, has appeared in 12 games with Texas during the 2017-18 season, earning a 5-5-1 record with an .871 save percentage and a 3.51 goals against average. His five wins this season lead all Texas Stars netminders.



The 6-foot-2, 185-pound native of St. Louis, Mo. was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2017. McKenna was originally selected by Nashville in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2002 NHL Draft.



McKenzie, 26, has recorded 16 points (8-8=16) in 16 games played for Texas this season. His eight goals are tied for 13th in the AHL and share first on Texas, and he is second on the team in points. He also shares third in the AHL and leads Texas with five power play goals this season.



The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Golden, British Columbia was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

