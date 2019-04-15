The Dallas Stars fell behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series against the Nashville Predators with a 3-2 loss at home Monday night.

Stars keeper Ben Bishop stopped 25 of 28 shots on goal; Preds goalie Pekka Rinne fought off 40 of 42 attempts by the Stars.

The Stars trailed 2-0 on goals by Rocco Grimaldi and Filip Forsberg, but came back to tie it on goals by Mats Zuccarello and Tyler Seguin before giving up the go-ahead goal -a a shot my Mikael Granlund.

The Stars went empty net in the game's final two minutes, but were unable to tie it up and bring about a second-straight overtime.

Game 4 is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Dallas. Game 5 the action returns to Nashville. Game 6, if necessary would be back at the AAC.