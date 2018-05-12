Spieth to Headline AT&T Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth in the final round of the 2017 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

University of Texas product Jordan Spieth headlines the AT&T Byron Nelson starting Thursday at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

Spieth, who is from Dallas, is the biggest name in the field of 156, which will play for a purse of $7.7 million, the tournament announced Saturday.

The event, named for World Golf Hall of Famer Byron Nelson, who grew up in Fort Worth, moves to Trinity Forest Golf Club for the first time after being played at different Irving golf courses for decades. Its most recent home was the TPC Four Seasons in Las Colinas.

Spieth, the fourth-ranked player in the world, is one of five participants ranked among the top 21. The others are No. 9 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 13 Sergio Garcia, No. 16 Marc Leishman and No. 21 Matt Kuchar.

Billy Horschel, who won the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, will return to defend his title, while former major winners in the field include Ernie Els and Adam Scott.