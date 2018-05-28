Dallas Mavericks interim CEO Cynthia Marshall addresses the room next to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban during a press conference at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday, February 26, 2018. Marshall was hired by the Mavericks to help clean up after the recent sexual harassment scandal in the front office.

His co-workers called him "Pants DJ." He would sit at his desk in the Dallas Mavericks ticket sales office, stare at pornographic images on his cellphone or computer and rub himself below his belt line.

He'd often call co-workers over to show them pictures on his phone that he'd taken of women in lingerie, topless or naked. He once dropped a used condom onto the office floor.

This pattern of behavior, described by seven current and former Mavericks employees who spoke to The Dallas Morning News on the condition of anonymity, continued for six years despite a warning from owner Mark Cuban that he stop viewing pornography on his office computer.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.