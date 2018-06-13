Sean Lee Wants More from David Irving

David Irving practiced with the Cowboys Tuesday on the first day of the club's three-day mandatory minicamp - and that's a good thing.

Irving had missed much of the offseason program, while he handled some personal issues involving his former girlfriend and their child.

Irving didn't participate in team drills because he's not in shape, but at least now it allows him to start working toward getting the huge deal that awaits him at the end of the season, if he can figure out how to avoid the drama that has plagued him all offseason.

His teammates were obviously thrilled to have him around. After all, he had seven sacks in eight games.

But they want more.

"It's a shared sacrifice, all of us working together as a team. It's big deal for all of us. He needs to be here on a more consistent basis," linebacker Sean Lee said. "He can be a huge part of this team if he wants to be, but he's got to show that commitment."

Irving, playing on a one-year deal worth $2.91, said he's just happy to be back on the field.

Video Cowboys Defensive Lineman David Irving Returns to Team

"It feels great to be back out there working with my boys," Irving said. "I had a lot of stuff going on in the offseason as you all know and I'm working through it the best that I can and put it behind me and focus on the season."