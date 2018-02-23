Record Numbers of Fans Request Tickets for 2018 NFL Draft - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Record Numbers of Fans Request Tickets for 2018 NFL Draft

By Lauren Crawford

Published at 5:11 PM CST on Feb 23, 2018 | Updated at 12:02 AM CST on Feb 24, 2018

    Frank Heinz, NBCDFW.com

    Records break as the 2018 NFL Draft approaches in Arlington with the number of fans who have signed up to attend.

    As of Friday morning, more than 100,000 fans from all 50 states have registered to attend the event over a three-day period.

    More fans have signed up this year to attend the draft in the past three days than any other year in Draft history, 11 percent more than this time last year.

    Texas leads with the most number of fans signed up with the next four tops states being Pennsylvania, California, New Jersey, and Oklahoma.

    The NFL said all fans who register will be entered into a free lottery and have the chance to win tickets inside the NFL Draft Theater.

    More than 20,000 fans will have the opportunity to watch the Draft in person.

    Registration for the Draft continues NFL.com/FanMobilePass until Wednesday, March 14 at 11:59 PM ET.

