Dorian Finney-Smith of the Dallas Mavericks reads with a child as part of NBC 5's Reading With You summer program in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

If your children enjoy shooting hoops in the summer, the Dallas Mavericks have their back.

Basketball camps help kids hone their skills and helps others get exposed to the sport.

Avery Yuan admitted she didn't pick basketball camp on her own.

"My dad basically wants me to do it because he's good at basketball," she said.

Whatever the motivation, Yuan and the other students said the camp has been fun. Mavs' staff has helped them perfect their ability to make a free throw and just enjoy the game.

NBC 5 teamed up with Mavericks' player Dorian Finney-Smith, who encouraged kids to read and passed out brand new books.

The students immediately opened them and started to dive in. They also got one-on-one time with Finney-Smith, who read alongside the kids.

"I was reading aloud and messed up on a word, and they all corrected me, they couldn't wait to correct me," Finney-Smith laughed.

He explained how he takes the time to speak to students across North Texas to try to get them to understand that basketball can't be their only plan for the future.