Rangers to Donate 50/50 Raffle Money to Santa Fe Foundation

The Texas Rangers plan to donate the net proceeds of their popular Texas 2 Split 50/50 Raffle with the Santa Fe Education Foundation.

The raffle is a 50/50 raffle where fans buy tickets and a winner is chosen following the sixth inning. The money from the raffle is split 50/50 with the winning fan and the Texas Rangers Foundation.

In this case, the Texas Rangers Foundation will turn their half over to the Santa Fe Education Foundation in memory of the 10 people murdered inside Santa Fe High School last Friday.



Raffle tickets may be purchased from the time the Globe Life Park in Arlington gates open until the last out of the sixth inning. More information can be found at texasrangers.com/texas2split.



The Rangers will also observe a moment of silence prior to tonight’s National Anthem at 6:56 p.m.