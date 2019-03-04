Rangers GM Recalls Day He Knew Woodward Was Right Fit

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels hired a new manager this offseason. He reflects on the moment he knew Chris Woodward was the right man for the job. (Published 2 hours ago)

Rangers General Manager Recalls Day He Knew Woodward Was Right for the Job

Even though Rangers players and coaches don’t like to use the term, it is clear the franchise is in rebuild mode for the 2019 season.

But Jon Daniels, who is entering his 14th season as general manager, is confident first-year manager Chris Woodward is the man to lead Texas during the transition. Daniels explained to NBC 5’s Pat Doney what made Woodward stand out during the interview process.

“Just the way he spoke and what he valued in people really resonated with us,” said Daniels. “There was a humility even though he had really powerful traits. I think we all walked away thinking he was the guy.”

The Rangers open the 2019 regular season against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, March 28th at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

