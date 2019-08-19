The Texas Rangers revealed their 2020 Spring Traing schedule Monday including more details about the first games to be played at their new home, Globe Life Field.

The team is scheduled to play 32 spring training games in 2020, including 30 Cactus League contests beginning Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Rangers will play a pair of exhibition games to conclude the spring training schedule at the new Globe Life Field, beginning with a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, March 23 at 7:05 p.m. CT. The opponent on Tuesday, March 24 has yet to be announced.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date for those games.

Texas' 30-game Arizona schedule features 16 contests at Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field. The Rangers will be the home team for 15 of those games and will be the visiting club for one contest against the Kansas City Royals, who share the Surprise complex with Texas.

Those two teams are scheduled to play three times overall in Surprise in 2020, Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Friday, March 13 (both Rangers home game) and the Cactus League finale on Saturday, March 21 (Royals home game).

In addition, the Rangers will play the other 13 Cactus League teams once each in Surprise, beginning with the opener on Saturday, Feb. 22 against Milwaukee.

At the other Cactus League parks, the team has two games versus San Francisco with one each against the other 12 teams.

Online tickets sales open Saturday, Oct. 19 for season tickets, mini plans, and specialty ticket packages and will be available for purchase at SurpriseSpringTraining.com. Online sales for individual game tickets begin Saturday, Nov. 16 and will be available at texasrangers.com. The Surprise Stadium Box Office will open for walk-up sales beginning Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. More information is available by calling 623-222-2222.