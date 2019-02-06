ProFootballTalk Says Bob Stoops Headed to Arlington to Coach in XFL - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
ProFootballTalk Says Bob Stoops Headed to Arlington to Coach in XFL

Dallas' XFL team will kick off in Arlington in 2020

    Pro Football Talk says they know who will be named the head coach of Arlington's (Dallas) XFL team.

    Citing no source, PFT reported Wednesday former Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops will be named head coach of the DFW team in the coming days.

    The league kicks off in April 2020 and the local team will play their games in the soon-to-be- retrofit Globe Life Park. The current occupants, the Texas Rangers, will move to their new stadium across the street after this season.

    The XFL returns to action next year with eight teams, the one in Arlington (Dallas) and the others in Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C.

    If you're looking for the opportunity to work with the XFL (or Stoops), the team is still hiring in Dallas for team president, marketing director, communications and media relations. Other local positions with the team have not yet been announced.

