XFL Dallas Team to Call Arlington's Globe Life Park Home

Exactly what will happen to Globe Life Park after the Rangers move to their new stadium in April 2020 is a little more clear.

Globe Life Park will be the home to a new football team -- Dallas' XFL franchise.

XFL officials announced Wednesday eight cities and venues where teams will call home with the league re-launches in February 2020.

“After months of research and consideration, we’re thrilled to announce the cities and venues of the XFL’s eight inaugural teams,” said Luck. “We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home.”

Those cities are Dallas (Arlington), Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C.

The XFL is funded by founder and chairman Vince McMahon.

In a statement Wednesday, the XFL promised to deliver "authentic, high energy football for the whole family at an affordable price.

The league will have 10 teams to start, with 45 players on each team playing a 10 game schedule.

The postseason will consist of two semifinal playoff games and a championship game.

"The XFL will embrace the latest on and off-field technology, providing live game coverage, content and real-time engagement across multiple platforms, giving fans greater access than ever before. We will build strong grassroots relationships with local organizations in our Host Cities through social responsibility partnerships, and the XFL will enjoy the support of WWE’s many extraordinary resources and promotional capabilities," the league said.

The first games begin Feb. 8-9, 2020.