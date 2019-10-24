Michael Bennett on what led to Patriots suspension: 'It's America, you can voice your opinion'

Marty B's 33-year-old brother Michael is headed to Dallas, according to the NFL.

The league's Twitter account said defensive end Michael Bennett has been traded to the Cowboys from the Patriots for a 7th round pick that can go to a 6th round pick in 2021.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter was the first to tweet about the trade Thursday afternoon. There's no statement yet from the Cowboys.

Earlier this month, the Patriots suspended Bennett for one week for conduct detrimental to the team -- a statement from Bennett said he had a philosophical disagreement with his position coach after the Pats beat the Giants.

In Dallas Bennett will be stepping in for Tyrone Crawford who is headed to IR over a hip issue that requires season-ending surgery. Dallas' stable of defensive ends now looks like this: Michael Bennett, Demarcus Lawrence, Robert Quinn, Kerry Hyder, Dorance Armstrong and Joe Jackson.

Bennett entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and was signed by the Seahawks. In his 12 years in the league, Bennett, played just a year for Seattle before spending the next four seasons in Tampa Bay. In 2013 he returned to Seattle where he played in 2018 when he went to Philadelphia. This season was his first with the Patriots before being traded to Dallas.

Bennett, of Avondale, Louisiana, played high school ball at Alief Taylor near Houston before heading to college at Texas A&M. His younger brother, Martellus Bennett, played for the Cowboys from 2008-2011 before spending time with the Giants, Bears, Packers and Patriots.

Both Bennett brothers have won Super Bowls ... Martellus with the Pats in Super Bowl LI and Michael with the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.