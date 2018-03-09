PGA of America Headquarters Move From Florida to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 07: A generic shot of a golf ball on the green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Harding Park Golf Course on November 7, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The PGA of America national headquarters may be headed to North Texas.



The national headquarters has been located in Florida since 1965 but PGA officials said the current location is outdated and out of space.



In recent years the suburb has lured both the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Stars northward, and now the new Panther Creek development may be luring the PGA from Florida.



Included in plans for the move are two new 18-hole semi-public golf courses that would position Texas to hold its first major championship in over 50 years.

Fly Over the Course at Dallas Trinity Forest Golf Club

Hop in Texas Sky Ranger to fly the course at Dallas' Great Trinity Forest Golf Club, the site of the PGA's 2018 Byron Nelson Tournament. To see a flyover of the The Colonial Country Club, the home of the PGA 2018 Fort Worth Invitational, click here. (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

Fly Over the Course at the Fort Worth Invitational

"One of the reasons we decided to move the PGA Championship to May is to be able have our major at newly built courses or other courses in a new areas," PGA of America Chief Operations Officer Darrell Crall told Golf.com. "We are very excited to able to do this."

The mayor of Frisco said he was not going to make any comments until an official announcement, but he did say he was excited for the potential for golf in the city.