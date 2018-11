Some special guests made their way to North Texas for the holiday season.

Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White are in Dallas to perform at the Grand Tree Lighting Celebration at Galleria Dallas.

NBC 5 caught up with the duo before their performance Saturday night.

The show is free and starts at 6 p.m.

For more information head to https://www.galleriadallas.com/holiday/.