North Texas Turns Out For Cancer Research

CBS Sports' Tony Romo interviews PGA TOUR professional Jordan Spieth at the 29th annual luncheon event benefiting The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. (Published 10 minutes ago)

'A Conversation With a Living Legend®' in Dallas Monday honored PGA TOUR professional Jordan Spieth, who established the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation in 2014 with a focus on supporting pediatric cancer programs, youths with special needs, junior golf and military families.

CBS Sports' Tony Romo interviewed Spieth at the 29th annual luncheon event benefiting The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Event chair Wade T. Nowlin Jr., of Dallas, and a steering committee of North Texas community and business leaders have raised more than $1.2 million to support MD Anderson's 'Moon Shots Program™', a comprehensive effort to significantly reduce cancer deaths and transform cancer care.

Travis Arnold, whom at age 12 was diagnosed with a bone marrow disorder that evolved into acute myeloid leukemia - a fast-growing cancer of the white blood cells, was also featured as a testimonial to the impact of cancer research.

Homeowner's Nazi-Themed Halloween Display Outrages Fla. Town

A town is horrified after a local homeowner, who claims to be Jewish, erected a Nazi-themed Halloween display outside her New Port Richey, Florida, home. Skeleton after skeleton is posed, with concentration camp identification numbers on their arms and a Star of David on their chests, offering a "Sieg Heil" salute. Homeowner Susan Lamerton says the display was put up as a commentary against her Home Owner's Association. (Published Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018)

When two bone marrow transplants failed to keep cancer from returning, Arnold said his family turned to cutting edge treatment, a half-match bone marrow transplant, known medically as a haploidentical transplant, for treatment.

Arnold said support makes a big difference in recovery.

"Even people sending me stuff that weren't celebrities just did so much for my day and help me get out of bed, so for someone like Jordan it's just unbelievable," said Arnold.