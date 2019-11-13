TAMPA, FL - APRIL 07: Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Bears celebrates their win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Amalie Arena on April 7, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Defending national champion Baylor has signed a pair of Texas high school teammates who are two of the nation's top recruits.

Irving MacArthur High standouts Hannah Gusters, a 6-foot-4 post, and Sarah Andrews, a 5-7 guard, signed Wednesday with the Lady Bears. Both prep seniors had previously committed verbally to No. 2 Baylor.

Andrews was ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2020 class and the No. 2 point guard by espnW's Hoopgurlz. Gusters was the No. 9 overall ranked player and No. 2 center.

Gusters initially helped Duncanville High School win a state championship as a freshman, and the team went back to the Class 6A region finals as a sophomore before she switched to Irving.

Andrews has been a two-time all-state selection at MacArthur.