Rosie was found on the side of a freeway in Irving. Now she has a home with Sports Director Newy Scruggs and his family. (Published 27 minutes ago)

At her home in Colleyville, Rosie the rescue dog is surrounded by a family who loves to spoil her just a few years after she was found on the side of the road in Irving covered in scars.

“Do we have any doggie ice cream?” asked Lainie Scruggs while standing in her kitchen during lunchtime.

Rosie’s family also includes a well-known guy on NBC 5. Their father is NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs.

“He works on the sports and some people do the sports with him,” Sophie Scruggs said.

Newy Scruggs Talks About How He Met His Rescue Dog Rosie

After three years of loving Rosie, and living with her, Sports Director Newy Scruggs says Rosie is patient and supportive. The first time he saw her, he knew she belonged in his family. (Published 19 minutes ago)

“It’s not about you. It’s about Roro,” Newy said to Sophie while joking during lunch.

An active member of their household, Rosie is a peacekeeper, protector, and entertainer — with only one flaw, which comes out during puppy naptime.

“She snores really loud,” Savannah said, but they still love her no matter what.

Responds Latest Safety Ratings for 3 Popular Minivans

Newy’s wife, Lainie, and their daughters adore Rosie, or Roro, as Newy calls her.

“And she’s very sweet and she gives us happiness,” Sophie, their youngest daughter, said.

“She was just a really good dog,” Savannah, the oldest daughter, said.

WH: Cannot Guarantee Trump Didn't Use N-Word

The White House defended President Donald Trump calling former protégée Omarosa Manigault-Newman a "dog" in a Tuesday press conference. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also could not guarantee that Trump has never used the N-word on record, but doubled down in his defense. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018)

“She’s the best dog. She’s a diamond. She’s always been, ever since the day she came to our house,” Sierra said.

Rosie was a so-called diamond in the rough.

“She had a very, very rough life before she came into our house,” Sienna said.

Developing Murder Trial to Begin for Fired Balch Springs Officer

Rosie was found on the side of a freeway in Irving. Sienna said she counted 36 scars on Rosie's body when they found her.



“She was out on the streets and she got scars from the gates and stuff,” Savannah said.

“That made my heart feel empathy for her. And that made me realize I’m gonna take care of this dog with all the love I have,” Sienna said.

Bridge Collapses Over Italian City, Killing More Than 20

A bridge over the Italian city of Genoa collapsed during a sudden, violent storm, opening up a huge gulf in the Morandi Bridge and killing at least 20 people. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018)

After three years of loving Rosie, and living with her, the Scruggs family said Rosie is patient and supportive.

“She’s really friendly and she likes to be around you,” Savannah said.

“And she also sometimes gives me a kiss,” Sophie said.

But they’ve learned there is one thing she just doesn’t like: “The bath, especially, she doesn’t like water,” Savannah said. “She won’t go swimming.”

“If she really stinks we’ll give her a bath,” Sienna said. “Which we all know is, oh my gosh, she does not like them.”

But, it has to happen. Even though Rosie hates it, tub-time is a bit of a luxury compared to the life she had before finding her forever family. And because of how much love Rosie has given in return, the Scruggs family continues to be proud to promote pet adoption.

Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Pedestrians Outside of Parliament

Police believe the crash outside the Houses of Parliament in London was deliberate and a “terrorist incident.” (Published Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018)

“I think they know that you’ve rescued them,” Lainie said. “And so they give back way more than what you give them.”

“She’s always grateful to us and wherever you are she wants to be,” Newy said. “And that’s been probably the best thing about having her here.”