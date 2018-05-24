New Turf at UNT to Cool Down Football Field

The University of North Texas is installing a new field surface at Apogee Stadium. The school says the turf is safer – and it will help players beat the heat.

The installation will cost over $600,000. Apogee Stadium's old turf was seven years old. The typical life span for a playing surface is six to 10 years, according to UNT Athletic Director Wren Baker.

"We're committed to giving our student athletes the best experience and safest experience," Baker said .

The FieldTurf Cool Play surface will also help knock down the on-field heat. Temperatures at kickoff for football games can reach the mid-90s. The on-field temperatures on the old turf were measured as high as 150 degrees on the field. The new turf will also be better at absorbing hits, intended to improve player safety.

"It's a good soft environment," Jeff Smith, UNT's senior associate athletic director for sports medicine, said. "It will be great for our players in making tackles or getting tackled, and will create an environment that will hopefully minimize those injuries."

Installation of the new turf at Apogee Stadium should be complete by the weekend.