Naming Road After Dirk Nowitzki Moves on to City Council

Dirk Nowitzki addresses fans at the American Airlines Center, April 9, 2019, announcing he was retiring after the end of the 2018-2019 season.

The Dallas city plan commission approved the proposal to rename Olive Street in Dallas to "Nowitzki Way" near the American Airlines Center on Thursday.

"All the support has been overwhelming. If it happens, I'll be super proud," Nowitzki said during an interview in June. "It's something my kids can walk one day and say that's my dad's street. That will be super, super special for me. We'll see what happens."

Adam Medrano, Scott Griggs and Omar Narvaez all signed the petition that was then turned into the city. The proposal would rename Olive Street between N. Field Street and Victory Avenue.

The letter to the city states a long list of accomplishments for Nowitzki, including being the only NBA player in history to play 21 seasons with the same franchise.

The proposal now moves on to the full city council for a final vote.