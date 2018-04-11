NFL Releases 2018 Pre-Season Schedule

The National Football League released the 2018 pre-season schedule on Wednesday.

In week 3 of the pre-season, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The game will be played on Sunday August 26 at 7 p.m. and shown on KXAS NBC 5.

The announcement also includes details on the 2018 NFL/Hall of Fame Game which will be played on Thursday August 2 in Canton Ohio. The game will be between the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on KXAS NBC 5.

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles will play in pre-season week three. The team will take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday August 23 at 7 p.m. That game can be seen on FOX.

