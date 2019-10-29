Bennett Hits Practice Field for 1st Time as a Cowboy

Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn and linebacker Jaylon Smith say they're glad to have Michael Bennett on board after Dallas acquired him Thursday in a deal with New England. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Michael Bennett hit the practice field for the first time with the Cowboys on Tuesday. The recently acquired defensive end is working to get up to speed after the Dallas acquired him in a trade with New England.

Bennett was not available for interview after practice, but it sounded like his new teammates and head coach welcomed him with open arms.

"(We) had an opportunity to get him and bring him on board and we think he can help our football team," Cowboys' head coach Jason Garrett said.

"I'm just excited to have him in the locker room and be a part of our 'D Boys,'" linebacker Jaylon Smith said. "We're going to make something happen."

Bennett is used to making headlines both on and off the field. He's not afraid to speak his mind as he did when he joined Colin Kaepernick's fight against social injustice in America.

The Cowboys said they've talked with Bennett about the national anthem controversy and they don't seem concerned about him becoming a distraction.

"We're excited to have him here as a player and we anticipate him doing what all of our players do," Garrett said.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told NBC 5's media partner 105.3 The Fan that he's, "Satisfied that, in Michael, we've got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys."