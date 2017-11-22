The following is an unedited news release from FC Dallas.

Michael Barrios was named MVP and Carlos Gruezo earned Defender of the Year honors as FC Dallas announced its annual team awards from the 2017 season today.

Highlights:

• FC Dallas MVP Michael Barrios

• FC Dallas Defensive MVP Carlos Gruezo

Barrios, 26, scored three goals and added 14 assists in 34 appearances in 2017. His 14 assists tied for the fourth-most in Major League Soccer this season. The midfielder had 10 more assists in his third season with the club than in his previous two seasons combined.

Gruezo, 22, started 31 matches for FC Dallas during the regular season, helping the team earn nine shutouts.

Like Barrios, the Ecuadorian increased his assist total. He finished the season with four after recording two during his first season with FC Dallas.