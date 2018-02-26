Mavs Announce New CEO Amid Front Office Controversy

The Dallas Mavericks named former AT&T executive Cynthia Marshall interim CEO Monday.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, "Marshall was senior vice president-human resources for AT&T and also took on the additional role of chief diversity officer in 2015, according to a company news release. She was named one of the top 50 most powerful women in corporate America by Black Enterprise magazine."

The paper reports Marshall's hiring is expected to send a strong message to the NBA and investigators that owner Mark Cuban is serious about fixing front office issues that embroiled the team in controversy over the last two weeks.

Last week, Sports Illustrated published an investigative report detailing a hostile work environment in the Dallas Mavericks business office.

The report has already lead to firings in the organization and a promise of an independent investigation.

Experts tell NBC 5 that transparency will be important moving forward, if the Mavs want to make things right with employees, the alleged victims and fans.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.