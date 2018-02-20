Dallas Mavericks Say Former Team Officer Engaged in Inappropriate Conduct - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Mavericks Say Former Team Officer Engaged in Inappropriate Conduct

Mavs say they hired outside counsel to 'conduct a thorough and independent investigation'

By Kevin Young

Published at 9:05 PM CST on Feb 20, 2018 | Updated at 11:48 PM CST on Feb 20, 2018

    Sports Illustrated Releases Scathing Article on Dallas Mavs

    'Sports Illustrated' reported about alleged sexual harassment and domestic violence inside the Dallas Mavericks organization. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs has the latest on this bombshell. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

    A report Tuesday evening from Sports Illustrated alleges former Dallas Mavericks president and CEO Terdema Ussery sexually harassed workers in the team's offices for years.

    Sports Illustrated spoke to sources who said Ussery had several incidents of inappropriate workplace behavior, including unwanted touching and lewd sexual comments.

    The Mavericks released a statement ahead of the publication of the Sports Illustrated report, saying the team "only learned of the scope of these complaints in the past days."

    "The Mavericks organization takes these allegations extremely seriously. Yesterday we notified the league office and immediately hired outside counsel to conduct a thorough and independent investigation. The investigation will focus on the specific allegations related to this former employee, and will look more broadly at our company's workplace practices and policies," owner Mark Cuban said in the team's statement.

    Mavs: Former Team Officer Engaged in Inappropriate Conduct

    Sports Illustrated has released a scathing article that quotes several former Dallas Mavericks female employees who said the Mavericks ran a very hostile work environment.

    NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs spoke to a former Mavericks employee who said she had several unpleasant encounters with Ussery. She added Cuban's comments about not knowing what was going on are false.

    Cuban said in the statement that the organization will provide support for current and former Mavericks employees who were affected and will conduct training to ensure a safe workplace.

    "We are committed — to our employees, our team and our fans — to meet the goals of dignity, security and fairness that define the Dallas Mavericks," Cuban said.

    The Mavericks also announced an employee who was tasked with investigating workplace complaints has been suspended pending an internal investigation. The Sports Illustrated report identifies this person as Mavericks human resources director Buddy Pittman, and also says Mavs writer Earl K. Sneed has been fired after a domestic violence accusation came to light to Cuban.

    In a statement late Tuesday, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said:

    "The Dallas Mavericks have informed us of the allegations involving former team president Terdema Ussery and Mavs.com writer Earl Sneed. This alleged conduct runs counter to the steadfast commitment of the NBA and its teams to foster safe, respectful and welcoming workplace for all employees. Such behavior is completely unacceptable and we will closely monitor the independent investigation into this matter."

