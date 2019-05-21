DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 18: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on December 18, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Dallas' Luka Dončić and Atlanta's Trae Young are unanimous first-team selections for the NBA All-Rookie team.

Phoenix's Deandre Ayton, Memphis' Jaren Jackson and Sacramento's Marvin Bagley III are also on the first team, which was announced Tuesday. It was chosen by 100 global voters of sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league.

Dončić, 20, received first-place votes on all 100 ballots. He is the sixth player in franchise history to earn first-team honors and the first since Jason Kidd in 1994-95. He was one of only four NBA players to average at least 20 ppg, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the 2018-19 season -- and he was the only rookie.

Ayton, Bagley, Dončić, Jackson and Young were the first five picks in the 2018 NBA draft.

The Hawks had two all-rookie selections, with Kevin Huerter on the second team to join Young. Also on the second team were a pair of Los Angeles Clippers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet, along with Cleveland's Collin Sexton and New York's Mitchell Robinson.

Rookie of the year will be announced at the NBA Awards show in Los Angeles on June 24.

