Dallas' Luka Dončić and Atlanta's Trae Young are unanimous first-team selections for the NBA All-Rookie team.
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton, Memphis' Jaren Jackson and Sacramento's Marvin Bagley III are also on the first team, which was announced Tuesday. It was chosen by 100 global voters of sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league.
Dončić, 20, received first-place votes on all 100 ballots. He is the sixth player in franchise history to earn first-team honors and the first since Jason Kidd in 1994-95. He was one of only four NBA players to average at least 20 ppg, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the 2018-19 season -- and he was the only rookie.
Ayton, Bagley, Dončić, Jackson and Young were the first five picks in the 2018 NBA draft.
The Hawks had two all-rookie selections, with Kevin Huerter on the second team to join Young. Also on the second team were a pair of Los Angeles Clippers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet, along with Cleveland's Collin Sexton and New York's Mitchell Robinson.
Rookie of the year will be announced at the NBA Awards show in Los Angeles on June 24.
Below is more on Dončić from the Mavericks.
Dončić (6-7, 218) averaged a team-high 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, a team-best 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 32.2 minutes per game in 72 games (all starts) for Dallas this past season. He joined Oscar Robertson as the only rookies in NBA history to average at least 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game.
Among all rookies in 2018-19, Dončić ranked first in scoring (21.2 ppg), second in rebounding (7.8 rpg), second in assists (6.0 apg), fifth in steals (1.1 spg) and first in minutes (32.2 mpg).
The former EuroLeague MVP knocked down 168 3-pointers in 2018-19, marking the third-most triples by a rookie in league history. Donovan Mitchell (187 in 2017-18) and Damian Lillard (185 in 2012-13) are the only players to hit more treys in their first NBA season. Dončić also set Dallas rookie records for free throws made (346) and attempted (485).
The 6-7 guard/forward finished the season with eight triple-doubles, marking the third-most by a rookie in NBA history. Robertson (26 in 1960-61) and Ben Simmons (12 in 2017-18) are the only rookies to produce more. Dončić also broke Magic Johnson’s record (7) for the most triple-doubles by a player before his 21st birthday (Dončić doesn’t turn 21 until Feb. 28, 2020).
Dončić swept the Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month Award, winning it all five times it was given out (for October/November, December, January, February and March/April). He became the only Maverick to win the Rookie of the Month Award four-plus times in a season and the first player from either conference to sweep the award since Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16.