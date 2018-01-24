The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department and the Kaufman County District Attorney’s office are investigating multiple incidents of hazing among students on the boys’ soccer team at Forney High School.

With the investigation in the preliminary stages, officials have not confirmed specifics about what type of hazing was being alleged, but did say that coaches and teachers were not involved.

Jolie Stewart, spokesperson for the sheriff's department, said investigators aren't sure how long the hazing has been taking place but that they hope to share their findings later in the week.

Forney ISD said the district is not under investigation and that they have been in contact with the sheriff's department and will continue to provide information and support.

The soccer team is in the middle of their season and is scheduled to play a game Tuesday, Jan. 30 against Mesquite Poteet High School. At this time, no games or practices have been canceled.



The Forney Independent School District has more than 10,000 students; 1,460 at the high school.

