Former Cowboy Josh Brent Tased, Arrested by Coppell Police

The former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 2012 drunken driving crash that killed one of his teammates was tased and arrested by police in Coppell Saturday, police say.

Coppell police said officers were called to perform a welfare check on a man, later identified as Josh Brent, in the 800 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Police said a caller told them he saw a man sitting in the grass and talking to himself, and that he was worried for the man's safety.

Brent appeared to be intoxicated when officers arrived, police said. When officers told Brent he would be arrested for public intoxication, he became uncooperative, according to Coppell police.

Officers initially tried to verbally deescalate the situation, but Brent ignored their commands, police said. Eventually an officer tased Brent, after which he was arrested.

Police said Brent later admitted he was intoxicated. He was taken to the Carrollton Jail for booking, police said.

In 2014, Brent was convicted of intoxication manslaughter after a 2012 crash that killed his Cowboys teammate and close friend Jerry Brown.

Brent was sentenced to 10 years probation and 180 days in jail for the crash. He played parts of four seasons in the NFL, all for the Cowboys.