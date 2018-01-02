Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field during warmups before the football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated Tuesday that while Jason Garrett was safe at the helm, America's Team would be making other coaching changes after yet another disappointing season.

Jones, during his weekly visit on 105.3 The Fan, didn't divulge which coaching positions will be impacted or when those changes may be made -- though he hinted at wanting to keep coordinators Scott Linehan and Rod Marinelli in place.



There were reports Monday that wide receivers coach Derek Dooley would be let go, but he denied those reports later in the day.

Whenever they come, the coaching changes will arrive after another year in which the Cowboys began the season with aspirations of a deep run into the playoffs and ended up falling well short of that goal.

Cowboys fans, sadly, are accustomed to this by now. It's been 22 NFL seasons since the Dallas Cowboys last played in a conference title game. The Cowboys, along with the Lions and Redskins, are the only NFC teams who can claim such a poor distinction.



The last conference title game the Cowboys played in they won, in the 1995 season, when the team went on to win Super Bowl XXX (1996) under head coach Barry Switzer.

In the last 22 years the Cowboys have advanced to the playoffs only nine times, four of those times on a wild card berth. In the last 22 years the Cowboys have only won the NFC East six times and they've only won three out of 12 possible playoff games.

It's not all Garrett's fault, of course. He's only been the head coach since 2010 when he took over for Wade Phillips.

Since the 2011 season, Garrett's Cowboys have made the playoffs twice and lost in the Divisional Round each time. In his last eight years as head coach, where he's tallied a 67-53 record, Garrett is 1-2 in the playoffs.

Coaching changes have been made frequently over the years, but have done little to change how the Cowboys fare in the playoffs.



How the Cowboys Coaches Compare



Jason Garrett : Head coach from 2008 until present. He has made two playoff appearances with a 1-2 record.

: Head coach from 2008 until present. He has made two playoff appearances with a 1-2 record. Wade Phillips : Head coach from 2007 until 2010. He made two playoff appearances with a 1-2 record.

: Head coach from 2007 until 2010. He made two playoff appearances with a 1-2 record. Bill Parcells : Head coach from 2003 until 2007. He made two playoff appearances with a 0-2 record.

: Head coach from 2003 until 2007. He made two playoff appearances with a 0-2 record. Dave Campo : Head coach from 2000 until 2002. He had no playoff appearances.

: Head coach from 2000 until 2002. He had no playoff appearances. Chan Gailey : Head coach from 1998 until 2000. He had two playoff appearances with a 0-2 record.

: Head coach from 1998 until 2000. He had two playoff appearances with a 0-2 record. Barry Switzer : Head coach from 1994 until 1997. He had three playoff appearances with a 5-2 record and a Super Bowl win.

: Head coach from 1994 until 1997. He had three playoff appearances with a 5-2 record and a Super Bowl win. Jimmy Johnson : Head coach from 1989 until 1993. He had three playoff appearances with a 7-1 record and two Super Bowl wins.

: Head coach from 1989 until 1993. He had three playoff appearances with a 7-1 record and two Super Bowl wins. Tom Landry: Head coach from 1960 until 1989. He had 18 playoff appearances with a 20-16 record and two Super Bowl wins.



During his weekly radio visit, Jones said he was really taken aback that the Cowboys weren't in the playoffs this year, despite dealing with what they dealt with this season.

Yes, the Cowboys finished with a winning record at 9-7, and that looks OK in the history books. It should not be forgotten however that the win came only after Philly rested their playoff-bound starters in a contest where neither team managed to find the end zone.



More coaching changes, Jerry says, are coming. Only time will tell what that means for the Cowboys' next shot at a Super Bowl.

