Jason Witten to Retire From Dallas Cowboys

Jason Witten has informed the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett that he is retiring, a source says. He is expected to join ESPN's Monday Night Football.







Witten is the franchise leader in games, catches and yards receiving. He and Tony Gonzalez are the only NFL tight ends with at least 1,000 catches and 10,000 yards.

Witten, a third-round pick in 2003, has had a Hall of Fame career.

He has 1,152 career receptions, trailing only Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald. He's the Cowboys all-time leader in receiving yards (12,448) and ranks 3rd in franchise history with 68 touchdown catches.