Doney: 5 Things to Know After the Cowboys' Loss to the Rams

The Cowboys' season ended with a disappointing 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Divisional loss.

But it was more about the Cowboys' defense getting shredded -- it gave up 459 yards and 30 first downs -- than anything about the offense. Ezekiel Elliott managed just 47 yards on 20 carries, which meant the Cowboys were never in position to dictate the game.

Here are NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's thoughts on the game:

1. The Cowboys' defense, the best unit on their team all season, was shredded by the Rams' offense, which gained a franchise-record 459 yards. The Rams scored on five of their first six possessions. The one possession they didn't score? They missed a 63-yard field goal at the end of the first half. They punted once.

2. The Rams rushed for 273 yards against a defense that was fifth in the NFL against the run. Dallas allowed 96.5 rushing yards per game. Los Angeles surpassed that by the middle of the second quarter.

3. Todd Gurley dominated the individual competition with Ezekiel Elliott. Gurley had 115 yards on 16 carries, including a 35-yard touchdown. Elliott had 47 yards rushing on 20 carries and 19 yards receiving.

4. DeMarcus Lawrence, the best player on the Cowboys' defense, finished with three tackles, one tackle for loss and virtually no impact.

5. Michael Gallup continues to get better each week and he's been a real playmaker this year with six catches for 119 yards. That's without thinking about the numerous times Prescott missed him deep this season.

6. The Cowboys did not sack Jared Goff and hit him just once -- and that occurred in the first quarter. The Rams are 14-2 when Goff isn't sacked.

7. The Cowboys played a clean game, an indication the Rams were clearly superior. The Cowboys did not commit a turnover, allowed one sack and committed just four penalties.

8. Elliott gained just 47 yards, his second-lowest total of the year. He had a long of 12 yards. This was Elliott's worst rushing performance since the Cowboys fired Paul Alexander during the bye week.

9. Amari Cooper had a rather quiet game after his 29-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. He did finish with six catches for 65 yards and drew a key pass interference penalty that set up the Cowboys' final touchdown.

10. Dak Prescott passed for 266 yards with a touchdown and a passer rating of 99.2. He also ran for a TD.