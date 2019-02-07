Hunter Pence Agrees to Minor League Deal With Hometown Rangers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Hunter Pence Agrees to Minor League Deal With Hometown Rangers

Pence dealt with a thumb injury early last season, when he played 97 games for San Francisco

    Hunter "Underpants" Pence has agreed to a minor league contract with his hometown Texas Rangers and will attend major league spring training.

    General major Jon Daniels said Thursday that the 35-year-old outfielder, who played winter ball, has a long track record of being a great teammate and is a winning player.

    Pence dealt with a thumb injury early last season, when he played 97 games for San Francisco. He hit .226 with four homers and 24 RBIs, all career lows.

    The three-time All-Star played at Texas-Arlington, only a few miles from the Rangers home stadium. Houston took him in the second round of the 2004 amateur draft.

    Pence is a .280 career hitter in 12 big league seasons with Houston, Philadelphia and San Francisco, where he was part of two World Series championships.

